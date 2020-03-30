A Port of Wilmington worker fell approximately 25 feet and had to be rescued by the Wilmington Fire Department Special Operations Team Monday.
According to department officials, the worker fell while working on a vessel at Berth 1 around 8:30 a.m. on March 30, 2020.
The rescue team assembled a rope system to lower a Stokes basket, loaded the patient on, and lifted the trapped worked to a point where he could be transferred to a stretched, officials said.
The worker was committed to Christiana Hospital with serious injuries.