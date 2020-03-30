A staffer at the Governor Bacon Health Center in Delaware City has contracted the novel coronavirus COVID-19, WDEL has independently confirmed.
An email from the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, obtained by WDEL, sent Monday, March 30, 2020, said the positive case was an employee who worked in the food services division.
"Public Health is requesting that all residents eat in their respective rooms, using disposable paper products. Absolutely no social dining or gathering at any time. Residents are to remain shelter-in-place until further notice."
The email further advises all Governor Bacon Health staff wear masks effective immediately.
Jill Fredel, a spokeswoman for the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services said, per its policy, it does not confirm single instances of COVID-19 in a facility.
WDEL first reported last week Governor Bacon Health Center would be closing and its residents would be forced to move 25 miles away to the Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill (DHCI) in Smyrna. The positive case puts a halt to the planned move of Governor Bacon's nearly three dozen residents in long-term care. They had been scheduled to relocate Tuesday, March 31, 2020, according to sources.
"Please be advise [sic] that the consolidation and transfer of residents from GBHC to DHCI is currently on hold until further notice," a follow-up email from DHSS said.
Dava Newnam, director of the Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities had no comment.
A memo, obtained by WDEL, was issued to staff demanding they not tell residents about the move. Residents were informed only after WDEL's inquiry.
The letter cites the COVID-19 outbreak, the State of Emergency, and the "potential for what we may face" as reasons for expediting the consolidation. Newnam, last week, told WDEL the move was aimed at "getting ahead" of the contagious respiratory virus before a move wasn't possible.
Additionally, she noted GBHC was being considered for usage as a hospital overflow site, if needed.
However, WDEL independently confirmed plans to close Governor Bacon had long been in the works with documents obtained, dating back to 2018, citing the financial benefits as well as improved quality of care. The facility also had stopped admitted patients several years ago, according to sources.
Read the full memo that went out Monday to staff at Governor Bacon: