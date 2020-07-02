There were 221 positive novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases among 3,534 new test results reported in Delaware Thursday while hospitalizations decreased by a single case and one additional death was reported.
An infection rate of more than 6%, Delaware Division of Public Health officials reported the cumulative positive cases in Delaware climbed to 11,731, while deaths climbed attributed to the virus climbed to 510 and full recoveries increased by two for a total of 6,678. That meant "active" cases increased 218 to 4,543.
By county, those increases were represented as 104 in New Castle for a total of 5,183, 17 in Kent for 1,716, and 89 in Sussex for 4,779.
Hospitalizations dropped to 67, with 16 individuals hospitalized critically, while negative tests increased 3,313, for a cumulative total that climbed to over 100,000 with 103,187.