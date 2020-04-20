There were 2,745 positive novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Delaware on the first day public health officials moved to reporting updates at noon.
That was another addition of more than 200 new cases, 207 over the previous report's high tallied at 2,538 on Saturday, April 18, 2020, which itself was a 215-case increase from the day prior, though Monday's tally included unreported cases from Sunday as well.
By county, that was 1,229 for New Castle, 430 for Kent, 1,055 for Sussex, and 31 without a known county of origin.
Patients testing positive for coronavirus range in age from 0 to 103 years old.
The state reached 72 deaths attributed to the virus, five more than Saturday's reported deaths, and 256 hospitalizations, up from the last report's 249. The latest deaths were all attributed to patients with underlying health conditions, save for one:
- an 81-year-old woman from Kent County, hospitalized, long-term care facility
- a 62-year-old woman from Sussex County, hospitalized and without underlying health conditions
- an 80-year-old woman from Sussex County, long-term care facility
- a 93-year-old man from Sussex County, long-term care facility
- a 95-year-old woman from Sussex County, long-term care facility
Victims who have succumbed to COVID-19 range in age from 33 to 98 years old. Long-term care facilities have accounted for a significant portion of Delaware's coronavirus fatalities. Frequently, only facilities with more than one death are identified by officials in an effort to protect the identity of individuals who died. Those locations are:
- Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare (14)
- Little Sisters of the Poor, Newark (11)
- Brandywine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (5)
- Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center (2)
- Governor Bacon Health Center (1)
- Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill (2)
- Six other New Castle County long-term care facilities (1 death at each facility)
- Two other Sussex County long-term care facilities (1 death at each facility)
There were also 495 total recoveries from the illness listed Monday, up from the early weekend's 466.
Additionally, there were 13,725 negative cases reported.