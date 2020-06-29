Coronavirus

 NIAID-RML via AP

There were 150 new positive novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Delaware among 3,585 new test results reported, an infection rate of just over 4%, public health officials announced Monday. 

According to the Division of Public Health, there were 11,376 cumulative positives, with no new full recoveries reported for a standing total of 6,665, and no new reported deaths for a standing total of 507. Officials noted Sunday a transition to a new surveillance system might make reporting new recoveries impossible Monday. It also makes reporting active cases for Monday unreliable. 

By county, those increases broke down to 106 in New Castle for 5,031, nine in Kent for 1,672, and 29 in Sussex for 4,637. 

There were six fewer hospitalization for a total of 72 and 3,435 new negative test results reported for a total of 98,555. Information on those critically hospitalized was still pending from the DPH

