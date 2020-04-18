The number of positive cases of coronavirus in Delaware increased by 215 Saturday, according to new numbers from the state Division of Public Health.
Positive COVID-19 cases numbered 2,538 on April 18, 2020, up from 2,323 the day before and two days following a technical glitch that led to an expected under-reporting of new cases.
There were six new deaths reported bringing the statewide total to 67. All of the latest deaths involved persons with underlying health conditions:
- 87-year-old female from New Castle County, hospitalized
- 72-year-old female from New Castle County, hospitalized long-term care resident
- 58-year-old female from New Castle County, hospitalized long-term care resident
- 51-year-old female from Sussex County, hospitalized long-term care resident
- 92-year-old female from Sussex County, hospitalized long-term care resident
- 76-year-old male from Sussex County, hospitalized
Friday, Delaware saw its first death from coronavirus without underlying health conditions. He was a 46-year-old man from Sussex County.
There were 25 new hospitalizations for a total of 249, but 43 reported recoveries bringing that statewide total to 466.
The number of negative cases increased by more than 500 to 12,256.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases with the amount of increase in parentheses:
- New Castle 1,205 (+105)
- Kent 417 (+ 33)
- Sussex 886 (+ 75)