The number of positive cases of coronavirus in Delaware increased by 215 Saturday, according to new numbers from the state Division of Public Health.

Positive COVID-19 cases numbered 2,538 on April 18, 2020, up from 2,323  the day before and two days following a technical glitch that led to an expected under-reporting of new cases.

There were six new deaths reported bringing the statewide total to 67. All of the latest deaths involved persons with underlying health conditions:

  • 87-year-old female from New Castle County, hospitalized  
  • 72-year-old female from New Castle County, hospitalized long-term care resident
  • 58-year-old female from New Castle County, hospitalized long-term care resident
  • 51-year-old female from Sussex County, hospitalized long-term care resident 
  • 92-year-old female from Sussex County, hospitalized long-term care resident
  • 76-year-old male from Sussex County, hospitalized

  Friday, Delaware saw its first death from coronavirus without underlying health conditions. He was a 46-year-old man from Sussex County.

There were 25 new hospitalizations for a total of 249, but 43 reported recoveries bringing that statewide total to 466.

The number of negative cases increased by more than 500 to 12,256.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases with the amount of increase in parentheses:

  • New Castle 1,205 (+105)
  • Kent             417 (+ 33)
  • Sussex          886 (+ 75)

