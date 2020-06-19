A bit of a spike in new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delaware Friday.
The data from Delaware Division of Public Health shows 112 new positive cases - the most reported in the state in more than two weeks.
Of the 1750 new tests reported Friday, more than 6% came back positive. That number was 2.6% on Thursday, but almost 8% on Wednesday.
New positive cases outpaced the number of recoveries, so the number of active cases increased Friday to 3783.
On the positive side, the number of people in the hospital continues to fall - down to 75, its lowest level.
The state's death toll rose by two to 433. Of those, more than 85% had underlying health conditions and about two-thirds were being treated in long-term care facilities.