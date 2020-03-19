The J. Caleb Boggs U.S. Courthouse in Wilmington has been closed indefinitely after an attorney tested positive for COVID-19.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Leonard Stark announced that an attorney who recently appeared before the court tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which necessitated the decision.
It wasn't announced whether the attorney is one of the 30 announced cases from Delaware, or from another state, or the health status of that attorney.
The court's case filing system is still active, and parties can continue to file electronically.