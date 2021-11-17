A potentially record-setting day of early-Octoberlike warmth will bake Delaware Thursday, but meteorologists are saying changes are coming into Thanksgiving week.
After Wednesday morning's freeze was quickly replaced with afternoon temperatures in the 60s, the National Weather Service is projecting temperatures throughout Delaware to rise into the 70s on Thursday.
Wilmington's record high for November 18 is 74 degrees set in both 1896 and 1928. Georgetown would need to get to 73 degrees, a mark last reached on the date in 1987.
A low pressure system crossing northern Ontario is draping a strong cold front, and that is expected to cross Delaware on Thursday evening.
No thunderstorms are expected, but the evening into overnight hours could be wet, but the rain is forecasted to be fairly light, with about a quarter inch of precipitation.
Sun returns for Friday, but with a sharp northwest wind, highs are expected to crest in the upper 40s, below the average high of 55 in Wilmington.
Temperatures could get close to 60 by Sunday as a high off the coast brings warm air in from the south, but another storm, possibly with heavier and extended rain, is possible on Monday, with more below-average temperatures going into Thanksgiving Eve.
NBC10 is currently projecting a partly sunny and seasonable Thanksgiving, with highs in the low-to-mid 50s.