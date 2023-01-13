COVID cases in Delaware are up, but not nearly as bad as this time a year ago.
The state Division of Public Health says they have seen a post-holiday rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations.
There were 266 new cases on January 6th according to public health data, with about 200 hospitalizations on January 10th.
That compares with over 3,600 cases reported on January 6th of last year, and more than 750 hospitalizations on January 12, 2022.
Those were some of the highest daily numbers during the pandemic.