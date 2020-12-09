Delaware reached another new high in COVID-related hospitalizations as case counts continue to rise in the First State.
The Delaware Division of Public Health is reporting that 348 Delawareans are currently hospitalized, with 42 listed in critical condition. That's an increase of 10 since yesterday, and just under double the 187 hospitalizations on November 26.
New hospital admissions with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 battles is holding generally steady, with 41 reported from Tuesday.
Delaware has not updated its chart of percentage of ER COVID-19-like and flu-like illness percentages since November 22.
Delaware's testing percent positive rate reached double-figures for the fourth time in six days at 10.8%.
Thursday, December 3 continues to be Delaware's worst day for testing to date, as 1,106 of the 9,013 tests conducted that day have come back positive (11.2%). No other day has eclipsed 1,000 positive tests, at this point.
The spread of results coming from various days, along with more overall positives, has led Delaware to a record 7-day average of 810.9. The 925 new cases reported Wednesday are only topped by December 3's 936, which began the recent spike in test results.