New Castle County Police are investigating the robbery of a postal employee who was delivering mail.
Right before 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, a 45-year-old woman was making deliveries on Courtyard Lane at the Summit Chase Apartments, when two suspects confronted her. One of them pointed a gun and demanded "items." The victim was also struck, and the suspects fled with property belonging to the victim. She was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Police do not have detailed descriptions of the suspects.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact New Castle County Police at 302-395-8110, 302-573-2800 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.