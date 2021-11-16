Delaware Governor John Carney continued his tour of school districts Monday night, hoping to convince the Brandywine School Board to join a multi-district plan to improve education in Wilmington.
The proposed Wilmington Learning Collaborative would attempt to unify a city that has schools representing three traditional pubic school districts (Red Clay, Christina, and Brandywine), Howard Vo-Tech, and a growing number of charter schools.
Carney singled out teacher retention as a need in Delaware. Delaware schools have kept 66.4% of their teachers from year-to-year over the past three years, but Bayard (30.4), Bancroft (35.5), and Warner (38.5) don't even reach 40%. According to a recent mobility study, about 75% of Delaware teachers said they left due to a lack of leadership.
Deputy Secretary of Education James Simmons said that low retention rate often leads to instability.
"When you can retain teachers, you can create a climate. You also can develop relationships with parents that transcend just that one year. When you're continually turning over your staff, you're continually redoing professional development, and the teachers lose the ability to be really good, and really knowledgeable, at that curriculum."
Another area the cooperative approach would take is in curriculum, because as Wilmington is divided among four school districts, even a move of a couple of blocks every couple of years could send families on drastically different academic paths, with districts that Simmons said often find themselves competing instead of cooperating.
"It gives an opportunity to collaborate across districts. I've often said that in the state of Delaware -- and maybe in other states, I'm not sure -- we've often spent a lot of time fighting to keep butts in seats because of looking at enrollment so that it can drive our districts."
Simmons suggested one area that could be explored if districts sign on to the Collaborative is to create magnet schools for city students, similar to the role Conrad Schools of Science serves in Red Clay.
"We could create certain content-specific schools, whether it's STEM, engineering, and again those decisions will be made in a collaborative effort."
The Wilmington Learning Collaborative is aimed at elementary and middle schools, but does not address the fact that there are currently no traditional public high schools in the city of Wilmington.
The two most-recent traditional high schools are used for other purposes, with Wilmington High School split between the Charter School of Wilmington and Cab Calloway School of the Arts in 1999, and P.S. duPont being repurposed as an elementary school and eventually a middle school for Brandywine students starting in 1978. Howard has been part of the New Castle County Vo-Tech District since 1978, as well.
P.S. duPont still maintains some of its high school characteristics, including a football/soccer field with permanent seating, a 350-meter track, pool, tennis courts, and fields.
Carney said the state plans to invest in more full-day pre-K schools in Wilmington, after the recent transition of Stubbs Elementary in the Christina District into an Early Education Center. Pulaski is under consideration for the opening of one in the 2024-25 school year, with the potential for a third the following year.
As schools and better test scores are taking place in suburban schools in New Castle County, Carney said Wilmington is a priority.
"We know that the children who live within the boundaries in the city of Wilmington are losing out on some of those opportunities, and we need to do a better job."
Carney has asked Christina, Red Clay, and Brandywine to decide by January if they are interested in going into a Memorandum of Understanding process on the Collaborative, with the goal to have deals finalized by March.
Portions of Wilmington do go to Colonial School District schools, but none of them are located in the city.
Their hope is to begin designing and planning schools and merging curriculums throughout the spring, leading into the 2022-23 school year, after getting community and non-profit input on how to improve Wilmington's school conditions.