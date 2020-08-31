A chemical company in the New Castle area has filed a lawsuit against the county over its landfill ordinance, saying aspects of the ordinance were not publicly discussed and its "potentially crippling" effects could block the company's planned expansion at its Atlas Point campus.
Croda filed the lawsuit on August 17, 2020, in the Delaware Court of Chancery, claiming the county's landfill ordinance 19-046, passed unanimously last summer, affects them despite the company not owning or operating landfills.
The ordinance sought to stop Waste Management, which operates the only landfill in New Castle County in West Minquadale, from exceeding 140 ft., prompting Waste Management to file a lawsuit a company spokesman said was ultimately withdrawn.
"That was our business decision," said Waste Management spokesman John Hambrose.
But Croda said it's learned the ordinance also requires any company in a heavy industrial zone--as Croda's Atlas Point campus is--to get a special-use permit for all future heavy industry uses. They claim the ordinance's synopsis and debate centered strictly on new heights for landfills and failed to mention the impact on heavy industry uses, in violation the state constitution and statute as well as county council code.
"Delaware law and the New Castle County Council Rules require ordinances to be limited to a single subject and further require that the title be descriptive of the purpose of the ordinance. The title of the ordinance must be published in a newspaper of general circulation to give notice to interested parties. Finally, interested parties must be given an opportunity to comment during a public hearing," the complaint said. "In all such notices, the title of the ordinance included the phrase 'regarding landfills.'"
The complaint further claims:
"At the hearing, Michael Migliore, Counsel to the New Castle County Council, testified that 'the intent of this ordinance is to address currently existing landfills as well as future landfills. No one at the planning board hearing discussed or mentioned the fact that the new special-use permit requirement would apply to all heavy industrial."
Attorneys for Croda claim in their complaint, that at future hearings or public meetings, there was no discussion about the ordinance's requirement that a special-use permit be obtained for "every heavy industry use."
"The ordinance was misleading (at best) and failed to put owners of 'HI' zoned property on notice that the ordinance would affect their property rights. As a result, Croda did not participate in the public process concerning the ordinance, as Croda had no notice that the ordinance would affect its use of its property," the complaint said.
Croda, which was at the center of a toxic ethylene oxide leak that shuttered the Delaware Memorial Bridge creating a travel nightmare Thanksgiving weekend in 2018 that led to fines and closer scrutiny of the company, said it's planning to spend $20 million to expand production capacity and cut emissions. But Croda said the landfill ordinance halts this from happening.
"Ordinance 19-046 effectively blocks Croda’s planned expansion, modernization and upgrade of its Atlas Point facility. Before the ordinance, Croda’s plans were permitted by right. If the Ordinance is effective and applies, Croda is required to secure a Special Use permit before conducting any new heavy industrial activities on its property or expanding existing uses, thus jeopardizing its plans and forcing Croda to undergo a potentially time-consuming, costly, and uncertain process."
Croda marketing director Cara Eaton said the lawsuit seeks to ensure all stakeholders are involved with important issues of public policy before new zoning laws are adopted.
"Croda is a proud and long-standing employer in the region, bringing more than 300 jobs to our Atlas Point facility, including employees and contractors," said Eaton. "The health and safety of our employees, neighbors and the environment are paramount to us, and we are committed to ensuring our operations are in compliance with guidelines set forth by local, state and federal regulators. We have been in operation for over eight decades, making ingredients that go into a wide range of common consumer products, such as personal cleansers and household cleaners, many of which have been crucial in the fight against COVID-19."
The county executive's office had no comment on the pending litigation.
In July, New Castle County Council came out against Croda's expansion, passing Resolution 20-154, sponsored by Councilmen Jea Street and Dave Carter, in a vote 8-3. During debate, Street called it "a matter of the haves vs. the have-nots." His district includes Collins Park and areas along the Route 9 corridor, which are most affected by Croda's operations.
During that discussion, there was no mention of any portion of the landfill ordinance blocking any portion of Croda's planned expansion. Croda is awaiting a permit from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) to construct a 12,000 gallon tank to help in production of an agricultural product. Public commenting for that permit closed on August 15, 2020, but there's no further timetable on when a permit might be issued or denied.
Here's the full complaint: