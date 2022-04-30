Sparks from a metal cutting power saw are being pointed to as the cause of a fire in Middletown Friday afternoon.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal said Middletown's Volunteer Hose Company responded to the 300 block of Ellenwood Drive in Middletown just before 2 p.m. on April 29, 2022 to find flames coming out of the house.
All occupants were able to safely escape.
An investigation allegedly showed the fire originated in the basement of the two-story house, and that ignitable combustibles near where the power saw was being used ultimately led to the fire.
According to New Castle County Paramedics, one firefighter fell through a section of the floor, but was uninjured, a second firefighter had a medical complaint during overhaul operations, and was listed in stable condition.
Damage to the home was estimated at $200,000.