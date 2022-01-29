A fast moving storm system has delivered several inches of snow to Delaware.
It's part of a 'bomb cyclone' that's slamming the northern east coast, with up to two feet of snow possible on Long Island and New England.
At 7 a.m., Delaware's official snow monitoring system showed the most snow had fallen in Sussex County, with close to 9" near Georgetown. 8" had fallen in Bethany Beach, but only 5.4" in Rehoboth Beach and 4.4" in Lewes.
Dover was reporting 8.4", with 5.1" in Smyrna.
Townsend had received the most snow in New Castle County at 3.7". Wilmington was reporting 2.9", with 3.0" in Claymont, 2.6" in New Castle and 2.4" in Newark.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for northern and central Delaware, though the National Weather Service now says the warning will end at Noon on Saturday. It was originally posted to end at 7 p.m.
A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for Sussex County until 4 p.m.
Winds will be a problem throughout the day, as they'll gust as high as 45 mph. They heavy winds could potentially blow snow that has already fallen, which could keep travel hazardous after the snow has ended. Driving restrictions remain in effect in Delaware.