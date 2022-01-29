Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Windy. Snow this morning will taper to a few snow showers this afternoon. High 24F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 11F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.