A Middletown man is trying to spread a message of love and unity.
Noel Moret, 42, organized "I'm not Perfect, but I pray" in conjunction with Freedom Church in Middletown and Ignite the Flame in Bear. It's happening Saturday at 12 p.m. on the hill at Glasgow Park.
"I went to Troop 2, Wilmington Police officers, New Castle County, and just kind of let them know, 'hey, we care about you guys. We care about our community; we care about the police officers; we care about Black Lives Matter; we care, so we're going to bring all of us together to unite as one in a peaceful way in prayer."
Moret said he felt the need to call people together, calling it a "first step" towards unifying a divided community.
"To show them, 'hey, we do care about you guys; we care about what's going on, and let's pray together as one.'"
The event comes amid heightened tensions between the police and the public in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
"I don't want officers to think everyone is against them because everyone's not, and...they're humans just like we are."
Moret, who's half Puerto Rican and black and half white, told WDEL he's experienced racism.
"I grew up on both sides of the family where my white side would make racial slurs to my black and Puerto Rican side, and my black and Puerto Rican side would make racial remarks to me about my white side...so I've dealt with that myself my whole life," he said. "I don't blame it on a specific color, there's just ignorant people."
Moret hopes the hour of prayer inspires introspection and that, ultimately, people move forward together.
"Say to themselves, OK what can I do now? Now what can I do in my everyday life to move forward and treat others with respect and love no matter what their profession is, no matter what color they are, what can I do to be better as a person?"
He hopes to make the unity hour monthly.
If you go:
Saturday, June 27, 2020
12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. in Glasgow Park (on the hill)
Social distancing will be enforced at the event. Masks are required, but they'll have some extras on hand in case anyone forgets theirs. There's also free water ice and snacks.