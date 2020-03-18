The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a pre-dawn house fire in Old New Castle on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Goodwill firefighters arrived on scene around 5:15 a.m. in the unit block of West Fifth Street to find heavy smoke coming from the back of a brick duplex.

Fire officials say it took about a half an hour to extinguish the flames but fire damage did spread from one half of the duplex to the adjoining unit.

One firefighter was hurt and taken to Christiana Hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

The Red Cross was on scene assisting residents.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.