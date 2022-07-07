The top two finishers in a June prep race return to battle in Saturday's Grade 2 Delaware Handicap, the most lucrative race of this year's meet.
Miss Leslie was last halfway through the Obeah Stakes held on June 8, but made a furious rally in the final quarter mile, edging favored Battle Bling by a half-length.
They are two of the 7 horses scheduled to race in the $500,000 DelCap, the 7th of 8 races on a card that begins at 12:30 p.m. in Stanton.
Miss Leslie is a perfect 2-for-2 in Delaware, adding an optional-claiming victory last October to June's Obeah win. The four-year-old is on a two-race winning streak including May's Serena's Song at New Jersey's Monmouth Park.
Battle Bling was the post-time favorite at just under even-money in June, but she'll be looking for her first victory since winning the listed Ladies Stakes at New York's Aqueduct in January. Five of her last 6 races have been decided by less than a length, but she has just the one win.
The only graded stakes winner in the field is Shug McGaughey's Bees and Honey, who won the Grade 3 Comely at Aqueduct in November before taking a six-month break.
She has struggled in 2022, finishing sixth and fifth in two optional claiming races in Kentucky, the latest of which was won by Microchip, who figures to be a long shot on the toteboard.
The early leader figures to be Let's Cruise, who will break from the inside post under former six-time leading jokey Carol Cedeno.
The mile-and-a-quarter Delaware Handicap is scheduled to start at 3:30.
There are three other stakes on the card, including the Grade 3 Robert G. Dick Memorial at 1 3/8 miles on the turf.
Temple City Terror, who won her second straight Keertana Stakes at Kentucky's Churchill downs last month, figures to be a key player. She finished third in last year's Robert G. Dick, with second place finisher Luck Money starting just to her inside.
Stand Tall and La Lune finished second and third to Temple City Terror in the Keertana, with Stand Tall likely to battle Gladys fort the early lead in the turf marathon with a $200,000 purse.
Two other stakes, the $100,000 Battery Park at 1 1/16 miles on the dirt, and the $100,000 Dashing Beauty for female horses racing 6 furlongs (3/4 miles) on the dirt are part of the eight-race card.
Tax, who raced in the 2019 Kentucky Derby and won the Grade 2 Jim Dandy later that summer, is scheduled to run for the first time since January 2021.
He will face 2021 Battery Park champion Phat Man, who has finished a distant third and fourth in two races this year, while local hunch players might focus on Ridin With Biden, who won an allowance race in Delaware on June 17.
Tappin Cat has the most local experience in the race, holding a restricted race victory last September, but has lost his last four races since that win.
Delaware Park will be offering a Pick 5 wager that includes all four stakes beginning with the Dashing Beauty, the third race on the card, that is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.
Admission and parking are free.