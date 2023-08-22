Nearly two years since Hurricane Ida created historic flooding down the Brandywine Valley all the way into Wilmington, the Brandywine Conservancy, in conjunction with the Chester County Water Resources Authority (CCWRA), and the University of Delaware Water Resources Center (UDWRC), has announced plans to conduct a flood study.
The study will be a coordinated effort, with input from a variety of stakeholders up and down the Brandywine Valley, to better understand where and why flooding occurs and identify ways to protect Brandywine Creek communities from future severe flooding events.
"In order to identify the best strategies for mitigating the impact of future flooding events, we need to better understand all of the factors that contribute to flood levels along the Brandywine Creek and its tributaries," said Grant DeCosta, Director of Community Services for the Brandywine Conservancy.
The 15-acre Brandywine Conservancy & Museum of Art campus in Chadd Ford sustained $10 million in damages due to the flooding.
Jerry Kauffman, Director of the UDWRC, said the quantity of water that eventually flooded Wilmington was epic.
"The flood that came down was 49,000 cubic feet per second as rated by the United States Geological Survey at the stream gauge at Chadds Ford," said Kauffman. "27,000 was the previous record, that was [Hurricane] Agnes in '72."
"It took two hundred years to get to this point," said Kauffman. "It's going to take some patience and years of investment to really remove people from the flood plain and get their lives back to normal."
He's confident it can be done.
"We have the stream gauges, we have the precipitation stations, we have the students at the university, not just at our UD but West Chester University and Penn State," said Kauffman. "We have the resources, we have the science to address the problem and that's why I'm hopeful."
Kauffman said previous mitigation efforts involving open space helped lessen the damage.
"The 12 billion gallons of open space that we calculated between here and Rockland, Delaware, that attenuated or reduced the magnitude of the flooding. If that open space upstream of Chadds Ford and downstream wasn't conserved by say the Brandywine Conservancy and the State of Delaware the magnitude of the flood would have been even worse," said Kauffman.
The effort is comprehensive including determining all of the streams and tributaries that contribute to major flood events on the Brandywine, and evaluating the designated area’s storm event and climate data, population, land use, water quality, natural areas, cultural resources, historical and present day flooding data.
The study is expected to be completed by next summer.