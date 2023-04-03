When sunshine spread warmth over the region Saturday, weather-watchers grew increasingly concerned.
The sun, it was speculated, would elevate the chance of tornado development. That turned out to be the case, as watches and warnings were issued. Unfortunately, a tornado in interior Sussex County caused one fatality as well as extensive property damage.
The warning for a tornado - as well as for a severe thunderstorm or other event - means that it's time to take action, while the "watch" indicates that the ingredients are there for a possible tornado.
John Peterson of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency said if you happen to be in a home or business when a tornado warning is issued, stay away from windows, doors and outside walls.
"You want to be in a sturdy, hopefully a stick-built house or a solid frame building. You want to get to an interior room or the lowest level of that structure as quickly as possible," Peterson said.
That may involve taking shelter in a bathroom or bathtub.
"If you are in a bathtub or in a low area or interior room, try to use your arms to protect yourself, your head and your neck," Peterson said.
If you are outdoors, Peterson said do not attempt to drive faster than the tornado, and do not wait it out under an overpass. A ditch may be the safest spot.
Peterson said preparation is just that: know your local agencies, how they distribute critical information, and sign up for alerts.
"Time is really of the essence," Peterson said.
For more information: www.preparede.org