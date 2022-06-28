Having taken some of the worst Mother Nature could dole out, Wilmington Country Club (WCC) is getting ready to host the best in men's professional golf.
The club's South Course will host the BMW Championship, and the top 70 golfers remaining in the FedEx Cup playoffs, from August 16th to 21st.
Governor John Carney was at WCC on Monday, June 27, 2022, to help promote the event which is just over fifty days away.
Carney said for the State of Delaware, it's the kind of marketing you can't buy.
"You really can't, and again that's why it's so exciting," said Carney.
"Obviously tourism is a big part of our economy here in Delaware and there's going to be an opportunity for so many people to see the Jackie Kennedy (exhibition) at Winterthur just down the street, and enjoy the great restaurants, all the things happening down on the Riverfront. It's going to be a really exciting time for our state."
The tournament will be played two years after an EF-1 tornado damaged or destroyed 300 trees at the facility, including one that was 250 years old, and washed or blew out most of the bunkers on both the North and South courses.
Golf architect Andrew Green was brought on board to not only assist the club with recovering from the tornado damage, but also to make some changes to toughen the defenses of the South Course against the big hitters on the PGA Tour.
Some new tee boxes and bunkering were added along with a replication of the course's 14th green beyond its original site, that will stretch the South Course to over 7,500 yards.
The BMW Championship's roots are with the Western Open in Chicagoland which continues to benefit the Evans Scholars Foundation providing college scholarships for caddies.
Monday's media day featured Frank Yocum, an Evans Scholarship recipient from Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania, who has been a WCC caddie for five years.
Yocum is a quadruplet and said the scholarship has helped ease the burden on his parents of paying for four college tuitions at the same time.
Carney said for Delaware it comes full circle with Ed 'Porky' Oliver who won the Western in 1941.
"He caddied so appropriately at the old Wilmington Country Club which is the golf course now named after him," said Carney. "So the idea that that Western Open was a big part of his career winning the championship there.
"Now we've got the BMW Championship here. It benefits caddies. He was a caddie. It all fits together. Really exciting for the State of Delaware."
This marks the first top-level professional golf tournament in Delaware since the McDonalds Championship, which morphed into the LPGA Championship, took place at DuPont Country Club from 1987 to 2004.
WCC has played host to major events in the past, including the 1913 U.S. Women's Amateur, the 1965 and 1978 Junior Amateur, the 1971 U.S. Amateur, the 1978 U.S. Girls Junior, and the 2003 U.S. Mid-Amateur.
The 2013 Palmer Cup competition between Europe and the United States also took place there. The team included future 2019 BMW Championship winner Justin Thomas.
Most of the top PGA players however have not played WCC including Harry Higgs who also addressed the media day event.
Higgs was born in Camden, New Jersey, and spent the first few years of his life in the Philadelphia area.
Despite now living in Dallas, Higgs is a professed Philadelphia Eagles fan.
He is currently ranked 140th in the FedEx Cup standings, which would put him outside the top 125 cut line for the playoffs.
The BMW will host 70 players in the final event before the 30-man TOUR Championship the following week.