President Biden did some local shopping at a Wilmington-area shopping center on Saturday.
According to White House pool reports, the President stopped by at least two stores at Greenville Shopping Center.
Mr. Biden reportedly only carried one small black bag, but one man in his entourage had more.
The poll also reported the President made a quick stop at Fieldstone Golf Club.
Later on Saturday, the President attended services at St. Joseph’s on the Brandywine Church.
Sunday is the 50th anniversary of the death of Biden's wife Neilia and one-year-old daughter Naomi, who are buried in the church’s cemetery. The two were killed in a car accident.