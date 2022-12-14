President Biden will meet with military veterans during a town hall meeting in Delaware on Friday.
The President is expected to speak with vets and veteran survivors about expansion of services and benefits of the PACT Act. The meeting will happen at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center in New Castle.
The White House says the meeting is one of more than 90 events occurring across the nation to encourage veterans to sign up for health care, get screened for toxic exposure, and submit a claim if they are experiencing a toxic exposure related condition.
The President is expected to return to Wilmington Thursday and remain in town through the weekend.