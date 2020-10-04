President Trump has returned to Walter Reed medical center, after waving to supporters in a motorcade, according to a statement from White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere, provided to the pool.
“President Trump took a short, last-minute motorcade ride to wave to his supporters outside and has now returned to the Presidential Suite inside Walter Reed,” Deere said.
The White House pool said it was not notified about the president's movement, according to the latest pool report. CNN caught a glimpse of the motorcade.
"We just saw the President drive by in the motorcade to wave to supporters. It was a stunning scene. We didn't get any notification, of course. Initially they started to block off a part of the street right here in front of Walter Reed national military medical center. And then the President's motorcade proceeded to drive down one side of the street where you have several dozen of the President's supporters," CNN's Jeremy Diamond, who is on the scene outside Walter Reed, said.
"The motorcade drove by at a pretty slow pace and the supporters here for the President went wild as they saw this happen," Diamond added.
The image of Trump, wearing a mask but in close contact with others, only raised more questions about how seriously the President is taking the virus.
I really appreciate all of the fans and supporters outside of the hospital. The fact is, they really love our Country and are seeing how we are MAKING IT GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2020
Trump in Twitter video: "It's been a very interesting journey"
October 4, 2020
President Trump also announced in a new video that he is getting “great reports” from his doctors and said it’s “been a very interesting journey” since getting Covid-19.
“So it’s been a very interesting journey. I learned a lot about Covid,” Trump said in the video released on his Twitter page.
“I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school. This isn’t the let’s read the book school and I get it. And I understand it. And it’s a very interesting thing. I’m gonna be letting you know about it. In the meantime, we love the USA and we love what’s happening," he said.
Trump said while in the hospital he was also able to meet “some of the soldiers and great responders.” He didn’t explain further on those meetings.
On his surprise visit passing supporters in a motorcade outside Walter Reed medical center, Trump said: “I’m not telling anybody but you but I’m about to make a little surprise visit. So perhaps I’ll get there before you get to see me. But I just, when I look at the enthusiasm- and we have enthusiasm like probably nobody’s ever had.”
White House Correspondents Association denounces Trump motorcade photo-op without protective pool
The president of the White House Correspondents Association, Zeke Miller, denounced President Trump in a statement for his boarding his motorcade for a photo op around the Walter Reed National Medical Hospital without the protective travel pool which is supposed to accompany the President whenever he is out of the White House.
“It is outrageous for the president to have left the hospital — even briefly — amid a health crisis without a protective pool present to ensure that the American people know where their president is and how he is doing. Now more than ever, the American public deserves independent coverage of the president so they can be reliably informed about his health," the association said in a statement.
There was a travel photo lid issued by the White House earlier today, indicating the President would not be seen in public, and the pool was not notified in advance of the president's movement.
It is highly irregular for the press pool not to accompany the President during a movement.
White House press secretary won't give number of West Wing positive cases
After White House Director of Strategic Communication Alyssa Farah said earlier today that the White House would be releasing numbers of West Wing staffers who have tested positive for coronavirus, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said they would not, citing privacy concerns.
She also would not answer when repeatedly pressed whether Trump was tested before the presidential debate or on Wednesday, saying she wouldn't give a "time stamped" readout of his testing schedule.
McEnany only said that he first tested positive on Thursday after he had returned from Bedminster, New Jersey.
McEnany then abruptly ended the briefing and would not answer questions on the President's motorcade trip outside Walter Reed medical center.