Expired or unwanted medication may just be sitting in your medicine cabinet, but it can also cause damage if it falls into the wrong hands.
Preventing that from occurring is the goal of Saturday's National DEA Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
According to Delaware Public Health, which is locally operating the DEA program, 22 locations will be available to accept old medications. In some cases, "sharps" such as needles can also be dumped. Overdose Response Training and Narcan distribution will be offered at select locations.
"By safely turning in your prescription medications that have expired, or that you no longer need on Drug Take-Back Day, you can help fight the epidemic in Delaware,” Office of Health Crisis Response director Kate Brookins said.
New Castle County Police will make training in narcan available Saturday at its headquarters. That facility also has drug take-back boxes in the lobby that are available every day, all year.
Meanwhile, nine Delaware Walgreens pharmacies have prescription drop-off boxes available. Any Walgreens will also offer DisposeRX, which allows the customer to seal unwanted medications and safely dispose of them.
DPH said 114,470 pounds of medications have been collected in Delaware since 2010 - 4,200 pounds in October 2022 alone.
You can find the current list of locations at HelpisHereDE.com/drug-take-back-day. Used needles can be safely disposed of at the Wilmington, Middletown, Milton and Laurel Police departments.