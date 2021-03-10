The House just voted to approve the COVID-19 relief bill, paving the way for President Biden to sign his top legislative priority into law.
House Democrats passed the legislation on a party line vote of 220-211. No Republicans voted in favor. One Democrat voted against the bill: Rep. Jared Golden of Maine.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said today that Biden will sign the bill on Friday afternoon at the White House.
President Biden praised the passage of the American Rescue Plan moments after it passed the House on Wednesday and vowed to sign it on Friday.
“This legislation is about giving the backbone of this nation – the essential workers, the working people who built this country, the people who keep this country going – a fighting chance,” Biden said in a statement.
“On Friday, I look forward to signing the American Rescue Plan into law at the White House – a people’s law at the people’s house," Biden said.
The president thanked "all the members who voted for it, especially Speaker Pelosi, the finest and most capable speaker in the history of our nation."
Passage of the bill marks the first major legislative achievement of the new administration and a Congress that is now under full Democratic control, with narrow majorities in the House and Senate.
Key features of the package include:
- Up to $1,400-per-person stimulus payments that will send money to about 90% of households (Use our calculator to see if you'll qualify for a stimulus check.)
- A $300 federal boost to weekly jobless benefits
- An expansion of the child tax credit of up to $3,600 per child
- $350 billion in state and local aid, as well as billions of dollars for K-12 schools to help students return to the classroom, to assist small businesses hard-hit by the pandemic and for vaccine research, development and distribution.
- Extends a 15% increase in food stamp benefits through September
- Helps low-income households cover rent
What happens next: Psaki said, “The bill text will be rechecked, printed, and signed by the appropriate leaders in the House and Senate." The House clerks will then deliver the bill to the White House for the President's signature.
After Biden signs the bill, the turnaround time — between it being a more than 600-page bill and money in people's pockets — could be relatively quick.
People could start seeing the $1,400 stimulus payments hit their bank accounts within days of Biden signing the bill.
The payments do not all go out at once. Those whose bank information is on file with the IRS would likely get the money first, because it would be directly deposited into their accounts. Others may receive paper checks or prepaid debit cards in the ma