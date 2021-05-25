President Biden has reportedly reached out to the son of a slain Delmar police officer.
Keith Heacook was killed in the line of duty last month.
The mother of Heacook's son took to social media to say Biden had promised to visit the her son on May 1st, but never followed through.
In an update on Facebook, she said the President recently called Matthew Heacook to apologize and extend his condolences.
Biden also invited them to visit the White House.
Matthews's mom also said First Lady Jill Biden was seen leaving flowers and a note on their doorstep.