President Biden was back in Delaware Friday for a Veterans Summit, mainly focused upon the PACT Act - legislation that allows veterans whose service exposed them to potential toxic substances from burn pits to apply for expanded benefits.
President Biden was joined by members of Delaware's congressional delegation, Governor John Carney and U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough. The event took place at the Delaware National Guard facility near New Castle named after his son, the late "Beau" Biden - the Maj. Joseph R. “Beau” Biden III National Guard/Reserve Conference Center.
The last Vietnam Veteran currently serving in the Senate, Senator Tom Carper, D-Del. said the PACT Act will expand access to VA healthcare for upwards of 3.5-million post-9/11 veterans, many of whom were exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq, Afghanistan and other conflict zones around the world.
"To put it bluntly, this bill is going to save lives - a lot of them," Carper said.
Mr. Biden encouraged veterans and their loved ones to learn about these benefits and how to apply for them - such as screenings.
"It means new facilities, new research, more healthcare workers at VA hospitals. And, for families who suffer the ultimate loss, it means potential access to life insurance, tuition benefits, home loan assistance, monthly stipends - and it's real," President Biden said.
For more information, the President invited Americans to va.gov/pact
“The PACT Act, which I was proud to support earlier this year, will expand access to VA health care for upwards of 3.5 million Post-9/11 veterans, many of whom were exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq, Afghanistan, and other conflict zones around the world,” Carper added. “As the last Vietnam veteran serving in the Senate, I know that it’s critical to get the word out about what benefits and services are available to our nation’s veterans. I was delighted to join President Biden, Secretary McDonough, and our Delaware delegation today to help get the word out about what the PACT Act can do for our veterans and their families in the First State, and encourage those eligible to sign up today.”
“Delaware is home to 80,000 veterans, and it is a priority of mine to ensure every one of the men and women who served our country are taken care of,” Senator Chris Coons, D-Del. said. “I’m glad I had the chance to speak to our veterans today with President Biden, Secretary McDonough and the rest of our congressional delegation and get the word out about ensuring every veteran knows what benefits they’re eligible for under the PACT Act. As one of the largest investments in VA health care in decades, the PACT Act helps us repay the debt we owe to those who have served our country, but there’s more work to be done to ensure that every veteran in Delaware and across the country receives the benefits they have earned.”
“One of the greatest acts of patriotism is to serve our country in uniform,” Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del. said. “And as Delaware’s sole member of the House of Representatives, it is my duty to work with my colleagues, Senator Carper and Senator Coons, to ensure that our Delaware’s veterans are able to access to the care, services, and benefits they deserve. I’m grateful to have helped get the PACT Act across the finish line which will help us do just that—fulfill our sacred obligation to our nation’s Veterans. I encourage Delaware’s Veterans to go to va.gov/pact to see if they are eligible for expanded benefits under the PACT Act. I commend President Biden and Secretary McDonough for coming to Delaware today to stand with us as we get the word out about the PACT Act and look forward to continuing to work with them both to support our Veterans.”