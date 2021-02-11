"We're used to the president visiting us once or twice in a couple-year period," said Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security Secretary Nathaniel McQueen. "With [President Joe Biden] being here full-time, it certainly will take on some added costs. We'll continue to work with Secret Service and work with the Office of Management and Budget to figure out what that cost will be projected going forward."
McQueen presented his proposed Fiscal Year '22 budget to the Joint Finance Committee Wednesday, during which he asked for an almost $4 million, 2.6% increase which would bring the budget to $157,429,200.
"We knew that cost was going to be significant up to the inauguration. Now with [Biden] not being here full time, we'll have to figure out what that tempo is and figure out what the cost will be going forward," McQueen said.
That increase includes $293,400 requested for personnel increases, but not specifically for any kind of presidential detail. Instead, the department is seeking to add positions in the Division of Forensic Science, which he said needs an administrative manager, a lab manager, and forensic investigator positions to aid with caseload and critical workforce needs.
"Continuing to underfund the supply line will cause the DFS to cease operations, causing a ripple effect throughout the entire justice system," McQueen said. "A deficit will lead DFS with no choice but to outsource cases across all disciplines at exorbitant costs to the state."
While Delaware has officers dedicated to presidential detail when necessary, some of those costs should see reimbursement from the federal government.
"We have a contingent of officers that were sort of on standby when we knew that his presidential detail was about to move. [Those officers] made themselves available for overtime to do that, in addition to the folks that we established with the Secret Service full-time," McQueen said. "We work with the Secret Service, look at what they've done in other states over previous years, just trying to work through those numbers and figure out what that will be in terms of the need for additional staff going forward, or if it's something that they can help us with in terms of cost. Speaking with the Secret Service, they talked a little bit about grant funding for states that take on this task, when they have presidents that come through their states and are making frequent visits back and forth."
Other budget requests included 16 new replacement ballistic vests, 120 stun guns, and roughly $190,000 for Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement lease obligations as DATE gets set to move into a consolidated building space with several other scattered Delaware State Police, State Bureau of Identification, and Department of Gaming divisions. They're also seeking one-time funds for networking switches for that facility.
