President Biden will base his 2024 campaign in the city where he has lived for many years and where, on a balmy November night in 2020, he claimed victory following a contested election.
The President announced Tuesday that Wilmington would be the center for his campaign for a second term. Mr. Biden's 2020 campaign was headquartered in Philadelphia, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic he frequently delivered messages from Wilmington.
In a statement, President Biden said "my family's values, my eternal optimism and my unwavering belief in the American middle class as our nation's backbone comes from my home - from Delaware."
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said he was pleased that Mr. Biden would use Wilmington as his base for the campaign, saying it will be good for the local economy and will "help to provide a boost to the city's national and worldwide image."
"We also welcome the media and the world to Wilmington, a city where everyone is respect and appreciated," Purzycki added.