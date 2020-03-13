President Trump declared a "national emergency" on Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He said the action would "open up access to up to $50 billion," which he described as "a large amount of money for states and territories and localities in our shared fight against this disease."
Trump also urged states to set up emergency operation centers immediately, and said the emergency orders issued Friday will also "confer broad new authorities" to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
Azar will be able to "waive provisions of applicable laws and regulations to give doctors, hospitals — all hospitals — and health care providers maximum flexibility to respond to the virus," he said.
That includes waivers of some federal licensing requirements, waivers to critical access limits on numbers of beds and lengths of stays, and waivers to rules to bring additional physicians on board at certain hospitals.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, praised Trump's emergency action on coronavirus, saying the move "removed the constraints" health, state and local officials have in containing the virus.
"We still have a long way to go. There will be many more cases. But we'll take care of that and ultimately, as the President said, this will end," he said, adding, "but what's going on here today is going to help it to end sooner than it would have."
Even as he announced a scaling up of testing capacity for coronavirus, Trump said Friday he did not believe all Americans should rush to be tested.
“We don't want people to take a test if we feel that they shouldn’t be doing it. And we don’t want everybody running out and taking — only if you have certain symptoms," he said in the Rose Garden.
Trump, who began he remarks giving himself plaudits for his response to the outbreak, still appeared to believe the spread could be limited and that not every person in the country would require access to tests.
“We don’t want everybody taking this test. It’s totally unnecessary," he said.
He announced that private labs and vaccine developers will be able to provide five million coronavirus tests within a month. He also claimed that drive-through testing sites will be set up to make coronavirus tests available to more people and more quickly, something that has been implemented in other countries.
This story is breaking and will be updated