With 3.2 million more out of work this week and the total number rising to a staggering 33.5 million Americans in need of assistance, Chris Burkhard, President of Newark's Placers Staffing, wants to help the 17% of Delaware's workforce looking for a job.
"I think this is a time of a lot of uncertainty for businesses, so businesses are thinking about the roles that they had pre-COVID, then determining if they're appropriate to their business--and their business models--post-COVID," Burkhard said on DelAWARE with Peter MacArthur Thursday. "So I think folks should be considering that this might be a time, if they're already going to maybe have 10 or 13 different jobs during their lifetime, this might be a time where they need to pivot or retool, and maybe consider a new field or industry."
With the time available to those out of work and in the middle of a State of Emergency stay-at-home order, Burkhard said people should ensure they're capitalizing by doing the basic things like refreshing resumes, reflecting on accomplishments, and networking whenever possible, even via video conferencing options. Those in positions who could help are also likely to be far easier to get a hold of during the pandemic.
He also suggesting using a placement agency to find temporary work, as there are often a plethora of agencies that utilize those services even now.
"It's not always commonplace to think this way, but about 40% of all roles are really working for a third party," he said. "That could be freelance, they could be independent contractors."
He added temporary work is a good way to dip one's toes in the waters of a field they may be unfamiliar with, but are interested in learning more about if they're considering a jump in career paths.
"I think it's a terrific way for people to try before they buy, get a look behind the door in an industry or job they might not have access to on their own," he said. "Everything feels kind of temporary right now...and I think there is still plenty of good work to do in Delaware businesses, I simply think there isn't a lot of clarity as to how this is going to end, you know? Is it going to be a straight line back, or is it going to have stops and starts? Contracts and temporary work is a great way to get that look behind the door."
Individuals in need of employment may be forced to reassess the scales they use to weigh a position--be it title- or income-based--when looking for employment during this time, he said.
"Thinking in terms of getting back to work versus your long-term career may help that. [Understanding] for 90 days or six months, 'I can do what I need to do to put food on the table,'" Buckhard said. "This is a time where front-line workers are obviously in great demand and being recognized for their sacrifice, and it's an odd time where a 'professional' or a 'leader' may not be as valued in their job search. So it's a very interesting kind of shift in mindset of importance, and that might be just the timing...I think businesses are trying to get a service or a product out the door, and I'm finding that the strategy of growth or doing new things in the business have simply just been delayed...and a lot of other plans that impact many jobs and job classes have simply been pushed to later in the year."
Whatever the case, Burkhard said Placer's Staffing is there to help anyone who needs it during this time.
"There is not a playbook for coming back to work from a pandemic. I've seen the government and I've seen businesses and trade groups all working to put together the best plan, but this is new," he said. "And I think it's going to take all of us to work together, people need to speak up and get involved and businesses need to allow that involvement, but it's hard to build that trust when people have fear, but that's what I think all of us are attempting to do."
He said at MyPlacers.com, those looking for work can find career coaching assistance with any and all parts of a job search, free-of-charge and "no strings attached," as part of Placer's "Act of Kindness Promise." Those who apply online will "get a call today," for assistance finding temporary work, Burkhard said.