"This was probably a really tough State of the State address for the governor to deliver," said state Sen. Brian Pettyjohn (R-Georgetown) Tuesday. "Really, since the last 10 months, we've been focused on one thing, and that's COVID. That's been the subject of every conversation, on the front page of just about every newspaper...So, unfortunately, there's not a lot of new things that he's proposing within the State of the State address."
During the state Republican Party's response to Governor John Carney's delivery earlier that same afternoon on January 26, 2021, many Republican leaders acknowledged the challenges of 2020 that they said impacted the substance of Carney's address.
"This was probably one of the toughest, if not the toughest, delivery that the governor had for our State of the State address, and I think it's probably evidenced by the fact that it was 30 minutes long, if not a little bit less," said State House Minority Leader Rep. Danny Short (R-Seaford).
Lawmakers did start out with some faint praise, pointing to Carney's bookkeeping--at the advice of lawmakers. Pettyjohn said due to steps taken in years before the pandemic, the First State was in a better financial positioning coming out the other side.
"I do want to applaud the governor for, over the past few years, setting aside the excess revenues," said the state Senator. "That's exactly what we proposed through a constitutional amendment process back in 2015. It was a bipartisan effort for a budget-smoothing fund, which really didn't go anywhere. We do have to rebuild those reserves that he talked about, that we depleted."
But what concerned Pettyjohn were some of the proposed measures that could aim to keep the state's fiscal house in order. He said a bill, proposed by Rep. John Kowalko, currently seeks to tax Delaware's highest earners, who make $125,000 per year or more and "create the jobs within our economy." Short said that very bill has led to at least one friend of his, who he's "known since childhood," to move to Florida.
It's unclear whether that bill would even have the governor's support.
"We don't speculate on how the governor will act if legislation reaches his desk. He does have concerns about raising taxes on any Delaware families or businesses during a pandemic and economic downturn," said spokesman Jon Starkey.
Carney didn't address the issue of any potential tax increase in his State of the State, but noted that he that he hasn't raised them in order to balance the budget as the pall of COVID settled in across the world, but that contributed to another complaint the GOP had with his address.
"I also like to say that this address is pretty sterile," Short said. "There are people out there that are suffering tremendously in our state. They didn't know where their next check was coming from. They were down to the last money, some of them depleted their 401ks, hadn't gotten any money out of the unemployment system in the state. So I think, although the address was what I would call pretty uplifting in the sense of how things are, that's not the real thing on the ground."
The address wasn't detailed or substantive enough and was tone-deaf to the realities some Delawareans are facing, Republican lawmakers said.
"I think, lamentably, what we heard at the end of the day today was really a tale of two states," said state Sen. Ernie Lopez (R-6th District). "We are suffering tremendously on the ground, particularly in Sussex County. And when I think of our two most vulnerable populations, and two populations that I really didn't hear a lot about today from the governor, I think of our children and our seniors. I think of the lack of support that we've seen, and the lack of clear communication from the state in regards to resources that are available."
Lopez said it would've been appreciated if the governor had laid out some kind of framework for how he'd like to accomplish some goals he mentioned and offered ways the government could work together to achieve his vision.
"Don't get me wrong. That's our job. That's what we get elected to office to do," Lopez said. "But at the end of the day, what I was hoping to hear was more from the governor in regards to how the legislative branch and the executive branch can work together. If there's anything that I think my constituents are looking for coming into this new year, is they want to hear how government can work better and how government can be working together. I didn't hear that from the governor today."
One of the few priorities Carney did present as a part of his vision for the future was targeted by the GOP as not only "concerning," but another example of a mis-prioritization by the governor regarding what's actually important in the present.
During the State of the State, Carney said COVID has shown us that vote-by-mail and virtual meetings make democratic institutions more accessible to all citizens and should be cemented into the way the state conducts its business. State Rep. Tim Dukes said, using voter registration rolls to send holiday cards, he came across three individuals still on the list that he knew for a fact were deceased. He stressed cleaning up voter rolls should be a priority before moving to modify state code to allow vote-by-mail permanently.
"I think we've got to address some of those things," Dukes said. "And I'm not so much opposed to an absentee ballot, but I think there has to be some checks and balances, especially when we look at mail-in ballots."
"People want to know about the COVID vaccine. People want to know about testing. People want to know about their medical insurance. People want to know about jobs. People want to know about when their children can go back to school. Seniors want to know when they can go back and have their appointments that were previously scheduled with the hospitals," Lopez added. "So, to me, having a conversation about mail-in voting is fine, but at the end of the day, to me, it's a reflection of the governor not understanding the reality of what's on the ground right now, in regards to the most significant health challenge and economic challenge that we're facing...in our lifetime."
All present said they hoped to find out more about how the governor would like to achieve some of the things he'd like to achieve on Thursday, when he presents his proposed budget.
"I'm left with a lot more questions than answers, but it is unprecedented times, and it's time that we all have to work together," Dukes said. "There are some things that we can look forward to, and there's some legislation coming up that I think that we can join together on and move Delaware forward."