New Castle County 8th District Councilman John Cartier said a new ordinance passed unanimously by Council, and signed into law on July 27, 2023, by County Executive Matt Meyer, is "the leading condo building safety ordinance right now in the United States."
"This ordinance requires routine inspections of the façades and internal structures of certain common space community buildings such as condos, vacation timeshares and coops. These inspections will be conducted by a design professional such as a licensed engineer or architect," said Cartier.
Once a baseline for the facilities has been established, Cartier said future inspections will be required at five year intervals.
Cartier said the ordinance was the result of work done by a task force formed last fall to take a look at building safety laws in the wake of national incidents in Florida, Iowa, and New Jersey, along with problems at Le Parc condos in Cartier's own district.
"We condemned all the balconies in Le Parc Condominiums," said Cartier. "They're all faulty, they're all badly constructed, made out of wood, and they're dangerous."
He said that led to the discovery of other issues as well.
"We currently have all three buildings under civil engineering monitoring for structural safety," said Cartier who is continuing to work with Le Parc residents to find loan funding for the complex’s needed repairs.