The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is holding a virtual town hall meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, to provide more details about the reconstruction of I-95 through Wilmington.
DelDOT spokesman C. R. McLeod said the agency wants to share the latest information with the public about the ramifications of the reconstruction which is set to begin in early 2021.
"We just want to make sure that everyone is very well-informed about what's going to be happening as this project gets underway," said McLeod.
Lane restrictions for the first phase of the project are scheduled to start in mid-February with work getting underway by mid-March.
"That's obviously going to be the most critical because that's going to be the onset of construction, closed ramps, and really going to be impacting people's usual routines," said McLeod.
In anticipation of the I-95 reconstruction, McLeod said a number of other alternative roadways have been retrofitted and repaved to handle extra traffic volume including Maryland Avenue and I-495.
DelDOT has a web site specifically dedicated to the reconstruction of I-95 at restorethecorridor.com.
Members of the public can access the virtual town hall through that site and in the days afterward.
"We'll also be recording it and posting that," said McLeod, "so if for some reason you're not able to join us at 6 p.m. on Thursday evening you can watch it at your own convenience."
The three-year project will result in the repair of 19 bridges and 11 ramps, removing and replacing the top two inches of concrete on the bridge decks, and replacing deteriorating concrete traffic barriers and roadway expansion joints.