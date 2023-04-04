Delaware State Police are searching for four suspects in connection with a carjacking at the Prices Corner Shopping Center that resulted in a shots fired incident on I-95.
Troopers said the incident unfolded around 8:15 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023, at the shopping complex on Kirkwood Highway across from DSP Troop 6.
A 29-year old man was getting into his pick up truck when police said one of the suspects approached him, hit on the head with a handgun, pointed the gun at him, and demanded the pick up.
A second armed suspect then forced the victim into the pick up and they began to drive away.
Police said the victim jumped out and ran back to his business to alert employees. One of them got into their personal vehicle and started following the stolen pick up onto I-95.
In the area of Marsh Road, police said the suspects fired two rounds at the employee, hitting his vehicle both times.
The employee stopped following the suspects at that point, who then abandoned the stolen pick up at Garland Road and Lakewood Drive in Carrcroft Crest.
Neither of the victims were hurt.
Police are also looking for a black Honda Accord with two suspects inside who were involved in the carjacking.