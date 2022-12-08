Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery at the GameStop store in Prices Corner.
Wednesday night, a male suspect wearing dark clothing and with his face covered came into the store, showed a firearm in his waistband to two employees, and demanded some video game accessories. The suspects also demanded some cash from the registers. He got away with some stolen items and money.
No one was hurt. State Police had no further description of the suspect.
Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact Delaware State Police or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.