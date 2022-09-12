Now that early voting is done for the Delaware Primary, polling places will be open for in-person voting on Tuesday, September 13th.
Voting in the primary is open only to registered Republicans and Democrats, although Delawareans may register to vote and declare party affiliation at the polling place Tuesday.
Ten days of early voting at specially-designated early voting centers concluded Sunday. Absentee votes and mailed ballots must also be returned by the end of the day Tuesday to the county elections department in the voter's county of residence.
"I can definitely say that people who voted early expressed to the department how much they liked early voting," Delaware Department of Elections Community Relations Officer Cathleen Hartsky-Carter said. "They like the convenience of the site. They liked how smooth the process was, which actually is very much like voting on Election Day."
More information about voting in the Delaware Primary is available at www.elections.delaware.gov.
The League of Women Voters has also compiled candidate information and voting guidance at www.vote411.org