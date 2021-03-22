A Belvedere man will spend the rest of his life in prison following a shooting at a Maryland office park that left three people dead and two others wounded.
Radee Prince, 40, was sentenced to three life terms for the 2017 shooting.
Prince will first serve a 40-year sentence in Delaware before serving his Maryland sentences.
Officials said Prince received the 40-year prison sentence in Delaware after he was convicted of a non-fatal shooting in Wilmington in 2017.
A jury in Delaware found Prince guilty of attempted manslaughter in the shooting of Jason Baul at a car dealership in Wilmington. Baul still has two bullets in his body, and half of his face is paralyzed.
--
Information from 24/7 News Source was used in this report.