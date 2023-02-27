mugshots.jpg

Tyler Carter (L) and Aaron Cain (R).

 DSP

State troopers responded to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna for a drug investigation Saturday morning after 11.

During a scheduled inmate visit, Aaron Cain was allegedly seen handing inmate Tyler Carter what appeared to be marijuana.

Almost 30 grams of suspected marijuana was found on Carter while Cain allegedly had nearly 78 total grams of suspected marijuana.

Cain was charged with:

  • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
  • Promoting Prison Contraband (Felony)
  • Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
  • Possession of Marijuana- Other Than Personal Use Quantity (Misdemeanor)
  • Possession of Marijuana- Personal Use Quantity (Civil Violation)

Cain was charged with:

  • Promoting Prison Contraband (Misdemeanor)
  • Possession of Marijuana- Other Than Personal Use Quantity (Misdemeanor)

Carter remains behind bars.

Tags

Rachel joined the WDEL News team after recently graduating from Penn State with degrees in broadcast journalism and criminology. 

  Rachel has a passion for storytelling, photography and videography, and an endless curiosity that has led her to various states and countries over the last few years.  She’s also looking for suggestions on Delaware’s best iced coffee.

  Rachel is a native of Delaware County, PA.