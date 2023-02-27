State troopers responded to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna for a drug investigation Saturday morning after 11.
During a scheduled inmate visit, Aaron Cain was allegedly seen handing inmate Tyler Carter what appeared to be marijuana.
Almost 30 grams of suspected marijuana was found on Carter while Cain allegedly had nearly 78 total grams of suspected marijuana.
Cain was charged with:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Promoting Prison Contraband (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana- Other Than Personal Use Quantity (Misdemeanor)
- Possession of Marijuana- Personal Use Quantity (Civil Violation)
Cain was charged with:
- Promoting Prison Contraband (Misdemeanor)
- Possession of Marijuana- Other Than Personal Use Quantity (Misdemeanor)
Carter remains behind bars.