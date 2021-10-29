Probation officers are hitting the streets this weekend to support a safe Halloween for kids.
They'll be keeping a watchful eye on high-risk child predators.
Convicted sex offenders on probation are required to stay inside their homes on Halloween with outside lights turned off by 6 p.m., according to the Office of Probation and Parole. They're also prohibited from distributing candy, posting Halloween decorations on their property, or participating in any kind of Halloween activities.
Homeless sex offenders under probation supervision are required to report to their local Probation and Parole Office or other designated location and remain there during the evening hours as a public safety measure.
Officers will be conducting residence and curfew checks to ensure compliance.
“Tens of thousands of trick-or-treaters will be out in our communities this Halloween and Probation Officers are taking action to make it a safe event for kids and their families,” Department of Correction Commissioner Monroe B. Hudson Jr. said in a written statement. “This weekend we will be enforcing Halloween-related restrictions on high risk probationers to protect the public and keep offenders on the right track.”