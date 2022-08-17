A program to help high school seniors in the city of Wilmington graduate is being expanded.
Boost '22 was a collaborative effort by the five school districts that serve Wilmington to give seniors one-on-one mentoring and academic support.
"What could we do quickly, swiftly, for the students who live in the city to make sure that they graduate?" Dr. Joe Jones, superintendent of the New Castle County Vo Tech district, told WDEL News.
Of the almost 500 students that participated, 88% graduated - slightly above the state's overall graduation rate.
According to Jones, the program's "coaches" helped the students overcome a variety of hurdles.
"From not coming to school because the students were working, to still suffering from the pandemic, helping their parents out in different ways or kind of just disillusioned. So the issues the students were facing were across the board," Jones said.
Jones says they received tremendous "buy-in" from the students who participated last year.
"it's not always that an 18-year-old student, who's not seeing success post-pandemic, that's suddenly going to open up to a complete stranger. It's hard enough for them to open up to their parents, to the school, but our coaches did a great job," Jones said.
The program will now be replicated to focus on incoming freshman.
"It's the 9th grade year that is almost like that desert, where if they're starting to not see success and they start not coming to school and see discipline issues, that starts to compound and they're more likely to leave," Jones said.
Jones credits part of the success of the program to the increased communication among the school districts - Brandywine, Christina, Colonial, New Castle County Vo Tech and Red Clay.
"All of us are doing everything we can to help our students, but there might be things going on in a Red Clay, in a Brandywine, that a New Castle County Vo Tech can adopt. And that was some of the power within this program," Jones said.