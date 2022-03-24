On the second day in a row of good news for struggling Delaware renters, a program that's already provided nearly $60 million in assistance to keep individuals in their homes is receiving another influx from the federal government to continue providing that help.
The Delaware State Housing Authority's (DSHA) Delaware Housing Assistance Program (DEHAP) will be distributing an additional $2.5 million from the U.S. Treasury Department's Emergency Rental Assistance Program to its own Community Navigation Program.
"The DEHAP Rental Assistance Program was created to help Delawareans who faced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 crisis. Think shutdowns, closures, layoffs, reduced work hours, unpaid leave--any of these allow you to qualify for DEHAP Rental Assistance," said Laurie Jacobs, DSHA Director of Public Relations. "The program can provide up to $2,000 a month, for a total maximum of 15 months of rent assistance. We can help pay late rent, forward rent, any rent that you are not able to make because of the financial hardship due to the pandemic. Also, this program includes utilities, so electric, water, sewage, as well as late fees or any court fees that have come up from just not being able to pay your rent during this hard time."
That program is designed to reach those most in need of help where they're at, through arrangements with 15 community organizations who help those behind on rent or utility payments file paperwork to gain access to the DEHAP program. Those organizations are:
- Brandywine Counseling and Community Services
- Catholic Charities
- Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity
- Rehoboth Community Resource Center
- Housing Alliance Delaware
- Latin American Community Center
- Lutheran Community Services
- Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League
- Ministry of Caring
- NCALL Research Fund
- New Castle County Government
- People's Place II, Inc.
- Terrie M. Williams Expansion Project
- West End Neighborhood House
- YWCA Delaware
"The money we just released is going straight to community organizations so that they can help Delawareans apply for rental assistance, help them get their applications together, help them submit help them, access computers or Wi-Fi if they're having trouble doing that," Jacobs said. "The pandemic has had, and continues to have, long-lasting impacts on the community around us. It took three years [to get here] and it's going to take just that long to recover from it as well. So these funds just really signify that there is long-term help for Delawareans as we recover from the past few years."
The program will continue to provide assistance through at least its scheduled end date in 2025, Jacobs said. So far, $59 million in aid has been distributed to 8,000 Delawareans.
On Wednesday, Delaware legislators released from committee a bill which would create an office to provide legal representation for certain state renters facing court proceedings relating to evictions.