A well-known pastor and community activist in Wilmington was among two people killed in a head-on crash in Prices Corner.
Lottie Lee-Davis, 62, pastor at Be Ready Jesus is Coming Church, was killed in the crash along Kirkwood Highway, just east of Route 41, on Friday, September 18, 2020, along with 52-year-old Arthur Bell of Bear.
Police said a Chevy Blazer, driven by Bell, crossed the median from the westbound to the eastbound lanes of Route 2 near Newport-Gap Pike around 9:10 p.m., and slammed in Lee-Davis' Jeep Renegade. Both Lee-Davis and Bell were taken to Christiana Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Several took to Lee-Davis' Facebook page to express that they were "heartbroken" by the loss. Among them, state Sen. Elizabeth Lockman:
"A pillar of the West side, Pastor Lottie Lee-Davis was committed to her faith work and to building up the community around Be Ready Jesus is Coming Church in every way. She did both with great success. Her sudden loss is devastating," she said.
Mayor Mike Purzycki also noted the loss of the West Side community activist on the city's Facebook page and pledged to continue her work.
“Our city has lost a voice for those who are too often forgotten. We will use Lottie's memory as a constant reminder of our obligations to one another while we are here on Earth. We will commit to finish the work she started on the west side at Solomon’s Court," he said.
Wilmington City Councilman Chris Johnson also marked the sudden loss of Lee-Davis.
"Losing the powerhouse of the West Side so suddenly cannot be described with words. Please keep your prayers with her family and Be Ready Church," he said on Facebook.
Funeral arrangements haven't yet been announced.