Starting Friday, attendees of any public events on the University of Delaware's campus must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or the results of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours.
The new requirements go into effect just in time for Delaware's football home opener against St. Francis University Saturday night at Delaware Stadium.
Attendees under the age of 12, who aren't eligible for vaccination, will not have to show a negative COVID-19 test, but they will be required to wear a mask even at outdoor events on-campus, a university official confirmed to WDEL.
Masks are already required everywhere indoors on-campus regardless of a person's vaccination status.
Vaccinated attendees are recommended to wear masks outdoors when they cannot physically distance from others in the stadium or surrounding areas, but it is not required.
Proof of vaccination or test results can be provided in either digital or paper form. At-home COVID-19 tests like the ones available for free at Delaware public libraries will not be accepted because the university said the results are less reliable for asymptomatic persons.
In addition, all event attendees and participants — including UD students, faculty and staff — will need to complete the UD Daily Health Check and show the green check display reflecting health clearance for venue/community access.
University of Delaware students were already required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to return to campus this fall.