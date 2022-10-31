A crash involving a propane truck closed Route 13 in both directions in front of the New Castle Airport for over three hours.
The accident happened around Monday, October 31, 2022, at 6:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes where the truck rolled over.
Fire crews from Wilmington Manor Fire Company and the Delaware Air National Guard responded to the scene, and out of an abundance of caution, closed the roadway down with the assistance of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT).
Delaware State Police said the truck was southbound on Route 13 and attempted to make a U-turn, but due to its speed, it flipped over.
No serious injuries were reported, and the roadway was reopened around 10 a.m.
As DelDOT workers were picking up cones and reopening the highway at Hares Corner, one of them was struck by a vehicle, which then attempted to flee.
Sources tell WDEL the driver was apprehended by state troopers, and the worker did not suffer serious injuries.