Increases to property taxes along with utility fees are included in Newark's proposed $95.8 million 2022 budget that was discussed Monday night.
The utility rates are customer charge adjustments for stormwater, water, and sewer service. According to estimates released at Monday's meeting, the hike would cost the average Newark resident about $1 per month.
There is also a plan to raise the property tax by 5%, which would bring the total average impact of the increases to $42.24 a year, or $3.52 a month.
The utility fees would pay $317,000 in debt service from a 2018 referendum, while the property tax would raise $200,000 to offset the referendum along with rising police expenses.
According to numbers released during the meeting, the Police Department's cost will rise 3.6% to $599,364, just behind utility purchases at Newark's biggest expense in the 2022 budget.
Councilman Jay Bancroft said the increases were justifiable.
"It does seem, in my mind, quite reasonable. We have this AA bond rating that we'd like to protect, and we need to do fiscal due diligence and do revenue stabilization."
Fellow Councilman Travis McDermott attacked the property tax increase, saying in an atmosphere where all three counties are undergoing mandatory tax reassessment, raising Newark's rates doesn't make sense.
"Even the judiciary here in the state has declared that our assessment is flawed, so I think that just in principle alone, adding a tax increase into an already flawed system is, in theory, wrong."
McDermott said he'd like to see more emphasis put on the utility upcharges.
"I'm assuming that those 43% do purchase utilities from the city, so a rate increase or a customer charge increase is a more fair way to raise money."
McDermott also questioned City Manager Tom Coleman about whether raising parking violations would be a better revenue enhancer.
"How many parking tickets do we write a year? And what type of revenue would we generate from increasing the fines for our parking fines?"
Coleman said he did not have the specific Alderman's Court information on-hand, but believed there were around 300 tickets issued per week during the height of a University of Delaware semester.
McDermott said the current parking violation isn't punitive enough.
"When you look at getting a $20 parking ticket, to me that's like a steal. I might not even walk back to pay the meter, I might just eat that $20. I think we should look at raising those types of fees for people who violate those types of parking laws, like myself, I guess."
Coleman also discussed how Newark is planning to spend its $18.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
"We are not planning any premium pay for essential workers, but we are planning to spend the majority of the money in investments in our water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure."
One-and-a-half-million of American Rescue Plan Act funds are expected to be used to improve Old Paper Mill Park opposite the popular Newark Reservoir, a total of $650,000 for new trails at Dickey and Handloff Parks, improved audio/visual to help with council meetings, and improvements to City Hall.
Council also said they'd like to fast track $41,275 for a new pavilion at Lumbrook Park, which they would like to name after Councilwoman Sharon Hughes, who died unexpectedly last month.
Council is expected to hear from its Planning Commission on October 19, before holding its budget hearing on Monday, November 1.