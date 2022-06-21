A developer's plan to redevelop the Brandywine Country Club into a combination of apartments and houses may finally come to a vote next week.
The New Castle County Council Land Use Committee heard the latest plan from representatives of developer Louis Capano, who has been trying to find another use for the 110-acre property since the Country Club closed for good in 2015.
Capano's initial plan in 2017 called for 563 units, including 408 apartments, in a complex that would have taken up most of the land, which would have included an access road connecting Shipley Road and Route 202.
It has been that access road that has been a major concern for many Brandywine Hundred residents, concerned that it would become a new focal point of traffic that now has to use Silverside Road or Naamans Road to get between the two Brandywine Hundred arteries.
A January 2021 plan brought the total unit count down to 365, with 300 apartments, but this time had all of those units only being able to use the Concord Square connection to Route 202, with just a pedestrian path heading to Shipley Road.
In addition, nearly 44 acres was cut off from the development, with the excess land being proposed to be gifted to the Brandywine School District, who has said they plan to build an Early Childhood Education Center on the land.
The proposal discussed Tuesday night keeps the unit count at 365, but now splits the apartment complex and single-family homes by a walking path.
"While there is no vehicular interconnection between these communities, there will be walking paths and sidewalks that connect Shipley Road to the east and Route 202 to the west," John Tracey, who represented Capano at themeeting, told Council.
Tracey was asked how Capano was able to separate the two sections of the property.
"In this instance, because of the fact you have an apartment community on one and and a single-family home community on the other end, it was not difficult to disconnect the two because their functions are completely different."
The apartment complex is slated to have a community pool, which would be part of the apartment association, but not the new development.
Councilwoman Dee Durham said she still sees a problem with transitioning a quiet golf course into more homes.
"I think there are still concerns over traffic in the area and overdevelopment in the area. It's a parcel that the community was used to having as open space, even if it was a private golf course."
According to information provided by Tracey, Capano's proposed complex would maintain the average dwelling units per acre in the area, with the 2.7 value matching nearby Shipley Woods, Talleybrook, and Greenville, and actually be lower than Chapelcrest, Club Lane, and Longwood.
Durham also said she would like to return to a February 2018 proposal, where the Shipley Road exit from the complex would be transitioned into a roundabout onto the 35 m.p.h. road.
"I do hope that we can get back to a place where a roundabout is proposed for that intersection together with that school, because I think that would help serve to slow traffic down, and actually smooth traffic flow and make it safer for not only vehicular traffic, but also bikes and ped(estrian)s."
Councilman Jae Street also voiced concerns about the project, not over the homes, but rather the proposed Early Education Center, saying it should be closer to, or actually in, Wilmington.
"I think it's fundamentally unfair. I also think it's an egregious violation of not only the Neighborhood Schools Act, but the Head Start performance standards."
He specifically pointed to residents of the 19802 zipcode which includes Northeast Wilmington and Edgemoor.
"The distract had all these people send in all these emails and not one of them came out of 19802. Wilmington's all over it, had employees, board members, teachers, and parents. Everybody sends emails in support of the project, except there was no representation from the intended beneficiaries."
A positive Tuesday vote would not guarantee a school would be built.
The Brandywine School District would still have to go through their own independent land use process in order to convert the potential gifted land into a school, or any other project.
New Castle County is expected to vote to on the rezoning at Tuesday, June 28th's regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.