New Castle County residents could get a discount on their next property tax bill.
County Executive Matt Meyer announced a $331,422,408 operating budget for FY '24 which includes a one-time 5% property tax rebate.
Meyer said the estimated $4.6 million payout is the byproduct of a reserve fund that has shot up from $35 million in 2017 to an estimated $156 million by this June.
"We're sprinting to the finish line in my term as County Executive to make sure we are continuing to generate value for you, and in this instance we're able to give you money back and we're proud of that," Meyer said during his speech to County Council Tuesday night.
He added that while crafting the budget, he had to decide what to do with the extra funds, while keeping the reserve strong in case of an economic downturn.
"How do we appropriately get it back to taxpayers, in services or reduced rates? We decided to do a combination of the two."
Proposed projects to start next year is yet another upgraded library, with the Newark Free Library being the next project after the recently completed Appoquinimink Library in Middletown.
Meyer said he plans to invest $200,000 on a study to understand why volunteer-based fire departments are struggling to retain crews and break even.
In addition, work continues on the Southern New Castle County Park, with another park to begin the planning stages along Bethel Church Road, as part of the county's plan to get to 30% open space by 2050.
Park improvements include the softball fields at Delcastle Rec, the overall Surratte Park and Pool, a second turf field at Banning Park, and 25 new pickleball courts countywide.
In addition, Meyer announced the county is planning in invest $1 million to help Indoor Track Delaware in their quest to create Delaware's first competition-worthy indoor track facility since the University of Delaware transformed their track into an artificial turf practice field in 2013.
A feasibility study showed it could cost $15-30 million to complete a facility, and Meyer said it will likely take some level of a public-private partnership to get completed.
"The numbers don't necessarily make sense. It's not necessarily a profitable venture. I think what you're going to see is the county, and hopefully the state, stepping up to contribute some dollars to make it something that would be profitable for a non-profit or for-profit developer to make use of."
Meyer said he's making the investment in the full belief New Castle County will get a return on the investment, possibly with interest.
"When I'm seeing some of the preliminary feasibility studies, it looks like if we put in a million dollars with our hotel tax and with changes in potential property tax assessments related to an indoor track facility, we could make our money back on the county tax rolls."
At this point, the only indoor track facility still in operation in Delaware is Tower Hill's Carpenter Field House, which only has a three lane "track", and limited-to-no spectators.
The DIAA has been forced to hold the Indoor Track State Championships at either the Prince Georges Sports and Learning Center in Landover, Maryland or at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne since leaving Newark in 2013.
Hearings for the specifics of Meyer's budget will be held over the next few weeks, with e completed budget due by the end of June.